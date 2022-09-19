AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Shares Down 5.1%

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) shares were down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.71 and last traded at $7.74. Approximately 501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 918,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on AlloVir from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th.

AlloVir Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $738.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AlloVir ( NASDAQ:ALVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,590 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $129,397.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AlloVir news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 4,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $35,416.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,947,372.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $129,397.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,813 shares of company stock worth $194,804 in the last ninety days. 54.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlloVir

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 120,563 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 20,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 23,136 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AlloVir in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in AlloVir in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 38.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

