Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.49

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.49 and last traded at $16.49, with a volume of 1498 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.

The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.62.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components. The Automotive Infotainment segment develops, manufactures, and markets audio, information, and communication equipment.

