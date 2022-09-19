Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Altria Group by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MO traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.68. The company had a trading volume of 84,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,046,888. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.71. The stock has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 387.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

