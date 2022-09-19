America First Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up about 5.5% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $16,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,964,000 after buying an additional 4,943,494 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,636,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,733,642,000 after buying an additional 272,990 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,766,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,648,000 after buying an additional 1,087,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,020,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,285,405,000 after buying an additional 774,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

BAM traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.34. 56,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.05. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.21 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

