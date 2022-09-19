America First Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.83 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 3.8% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $314.13. 89,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,609,546. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $303.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.
Insider Activity at Mastercard
In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
Featured Stories
