American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives $18.07 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.07.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAL. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Argus lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 87,004 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,339 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,260,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 234,940 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 10,897 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 853,938 shares of the airline’s stock worth $15,584,000 after buying an additional 312,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

AAL stock opened at $13.75 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.51.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

