American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $14.23. Approximately 207,986 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 37,424,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Argus cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Melius began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $15.75 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. The business’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 207.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.