American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 1.8% of Grassi Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,148,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in American Tower by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 22,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $245.18. 16,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $297.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.74 and its 200-day moving average is $253.66.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.29.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

