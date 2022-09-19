American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Short Interest Down 18.1% in August

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the August 15th total of 4,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.29.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,287,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,652. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.53. American Tower has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $297.55. The company has a market capitalization of $114.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 363,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,886,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,596,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 22,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,824,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.