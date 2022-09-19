Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.13.

Insider Activity

Amgen Price Performance

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded down $2.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $228.90. The stock had a trading volume of 50,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

