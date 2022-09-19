Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 7.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the second quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $229.05. 56,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,064,676. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 65.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

