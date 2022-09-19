Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.13.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $231.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.94 and its 200-day moving average is $243.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

