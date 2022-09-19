Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ AMRX opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $710.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.29.
About Amneal Pharmaceuticals
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.