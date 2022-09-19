Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ AMRX opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $710.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.