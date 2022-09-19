ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.28

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 2561 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMSSY shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut ams-OSRAM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ams-OSRAM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.77.

ams-OSRAM Stock Down 15.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

ams-OSRAM Company Profile

ams-OSRAM ( OTCMKTS:AMSSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 5.65%.

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Semiconductor and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductor segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as LEDs, lasers, and optical and image sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

