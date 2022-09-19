Analysts Set Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Target Price at $4.25

Shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

AFIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Acutus Medical to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Acutus Medical Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIB opened at $1.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. Acutus Medical has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical ( NASDAQ:AFIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 million. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 91.04% and a negative net margin of 562.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Acutus Medical will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Acutus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Acutus Medical by 844.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 155,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Acutus Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

