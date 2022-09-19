Analysts Set Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) PT at $111.80

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.80.

AVLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $111.00 to $93.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Avalara to $93.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Avalara Price Performance

Avalara stock opened at $92.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.38. Avalara has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $190.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -52.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.16). Avalara had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avalara will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $1,836,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 583,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,590,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $5,383,200 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalara

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avalara by 86.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 2,475.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 6,583.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

See Also

