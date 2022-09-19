Analysts Set Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Target Price at $20.86

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JRONY. UBS Group raised their price target on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €20.00 ($20.41) to €22.00 ($22.45) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €25.00 ($25.51) to €27.00 ($27.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of JRONY opened at $44.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $50.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average is $43.58.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

