Analysts Set Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) PT at C$85.55

Shares of Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$85.55.

Several brokerages have commented on MG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Magna International to C$79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Price Performance

Shares of MG stock opened at C$72.82 on Monday. Magna International has a 12-month low of C$68.39 and a 12-month high of C$113.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$77.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$77.47.

Magna International Announces Dividend

Magna International ( TSE:MG Get Rating ) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 9.3592166 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

About Magna International

(Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.