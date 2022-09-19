Analysts Set Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Price Target at $39.75

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCC. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Shares of HCC opened at $28.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 7.71. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.87.

Warrior Met Coal Increases Dividend

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.28. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 68.47%. The firm had revenue of $625.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.28 million. Analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Warrior Met Coal’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 2.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warrior Met Coal news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.