Andrew O. Smith Acquires 2,000 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) Director Andrew O. Smith acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $23,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 76,937 shares in the company, valued at $896,316.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Core Molding Technologies Price Performance
Shares of CMT opened at $11.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $95.76 million, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 2.15.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $98.74 million during the quarter.
About Core Molding Technologies
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
