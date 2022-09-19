ANIVERSE (ANV) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.86 Million

ANIVERSE (ANV) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last week, ANIVERSE has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. ANIVERSE has a market capitalization of $39.67 million and approximately $5.86 million worth of ANIVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANIVERSE coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ANIVERSE alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005275 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,963.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00008152 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00060026 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010736 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005274 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00063583 BTC.

ANIVERSE Profile

ANIVERSE (CRYPTO:ANV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. ANIVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,132,088 coins. ANIVERSE’s official website is aniverse.io. ANIVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ANIVERSE17 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ANIVERSE

According to CryptoCompare, “ANIVERSE project is an 'Online Theme Park' platform that combines actual businesses based on animation IP with blockchain technology. ANIVERSE allows anyone to access animation IP sources through its platform to create and sell IP products, contents. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANIVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANIVERSE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANIVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ANIVERSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANIVERSE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.