Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ANNX. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Annexon in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Annexon from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annexon currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.67.

Annexon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.49. Annexon has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $23.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01.

Insider Transactions at Annexon

Annexon ( NASDAQ:ANNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annexon will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Annexon news, Director Muneer A. Satter acquired 2,453,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $9,423,313.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,408,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,930,429.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Annexon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANNX. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Annexon by 630.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Annexon during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Annexon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Annexon during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Annexon during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Featured Articles

