Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Short Interest Update

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,920,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the August 15th total of 8,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

AM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.06. 56,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,643,443. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $11.71.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.28 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 36.84%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 344.6% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 356,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 276,612 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 296,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 260,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 301,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

