APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Director Buys $131,303.90 in Stock

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 8,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $131,303.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,169.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

APi Group Stock Performance

NYSE APG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.17. 678,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,774. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Get APi Group alerts:

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. APi Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of APi Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APG. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in APi Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on APi Group in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on APi Group from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

APi Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.