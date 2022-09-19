APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Director Buys $131,303.90 in Stock

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 8,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $131,303.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,169.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE APG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.17. 678,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,774. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. APi Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on APi Group in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on APi Group from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.
