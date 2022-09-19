Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) CEO Sells $646,704.95 in Stock

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $646,704.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,436,405.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:APTV opened at $93.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.29 and a 200-day moving average of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.10, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $84.14 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $669,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

