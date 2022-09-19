APYSwap (APYS) Price Reaches $0.0197 on Top Exchanges

APYSwap (APYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. APYSwap has a market cap of $358,564.22 and approximately $61,599.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, APYSwap has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0197 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00115713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005310 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005311 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.00890958 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s genesis date was February 25th, 2021. APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for APYSwap is apyswap.com.

APYSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APYSwap is a protocol for the decentralised exchange of shares of Tokenized Vaults.It achieves this through the creation of a Layer 2 blockchain where users can trustlessly swap accounts & assets from multiple Layer 1 blockchains. Including Ethereum, Polkadot, HECO, and Binance Smart Chain.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

