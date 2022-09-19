Aragon (ANT) Price Hits $1.61 on Top Exchanges

Aragon (ANT) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon coin can now be purchased for $1.61 or 0.00008574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon has a total market cap of $63.79 million and $17.63 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00111696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005323 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.81 or 0.00877335 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 coins and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 coins. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. The official website for Aragon is aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aragon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to manage these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network.ANT — the Aragon Network Token — was introduced in 2017 as the governance token of the Aragon Network. ANT was one of the first tokens to adopt the MiniMe standard, being governance-enabled out of the box. MiniMe stores block-per-block snapshots of token balances. That way, votes can be properly counted and no one can vote twice with the same tokens.Aragon is now introducing ANTv2: a new version of the token that is 3x cheaper to transfer and supports gasless transfers.ANTv2 will also support voting, but all the logic doesn’t need to be on-chain like ANTv1 making it cheaper to transfer. Thanks to the adoption of off-chain voting, ANTv2 is extremely lightweight.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

