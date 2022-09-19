Aragon (ANT) Price Hits $1.61 on Top Exchanges

Aragon (ANT) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon coin can now be purchased for $1.61 or 0.00008574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon has a total market cap of $63.79 million and $17.63 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00111696 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005323 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005323 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002349 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.81 or 0.00877335 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Aragon Profile
Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 coins and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 coins. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. The official website for Aragon is aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Aragon Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
