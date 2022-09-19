ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Short Interest Up 15.9% in August

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the August 15th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,861,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,669 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth $605,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 235.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 102,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 72,231 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 218,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 101,849 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth $497,000. 10.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MT stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $22.39. The company had a trading volume of 78,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,144. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $37.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.31.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.05. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $22.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €30.50 ($31.12) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($46.94) to €46.10 ($47.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ArcelorMittal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.35.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

