Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 1,052 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $484,878,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $538,503,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,727,966,000 after buying an additional 1,547,786 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 24,468.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 405,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 44.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,885,000 after buying an additional 329,299 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD opened at $227.45 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $188.64 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The stock has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.30 and a 200-day moving average of $229.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price target on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.38.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

