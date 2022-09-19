Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 972 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBDT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 585.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 92,799 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 833,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,799,000 after purchasing an additional 74,436 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 43,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 26,817 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 509,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after purchasing an additional 15,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBDT opened at $24.53 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.42.

