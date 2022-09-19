Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 2,071 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of VUG opened at $230.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.73. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

