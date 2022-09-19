Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $151,000.

NYSEARCA:AOA opened at $59.26 on Monday. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $73.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.34.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

