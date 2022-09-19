Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 1,139 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CWB. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $106,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Price Performance

CWB opened at $67.01 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $89.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.55.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

