Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 977 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,518,000 after acquiring an additional 23,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11,356.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,149,000 after acquiring an additional 232,354 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,634,178.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,207,088.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,924,920 over the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $140.55 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $113.68 and a 1 year high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.08 and its 200 day moving average is $149.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.46.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.55.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

