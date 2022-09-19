Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Arconic from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their price target on Arconic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.63. Arconic has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). Arconic had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Arconic news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $110,011.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,989.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,989.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $880,130.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,667.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Arconic by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter worth $2,266,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arconic by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Arconic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arconic by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

