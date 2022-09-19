Arden Trust Co Buys New Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 65,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,338. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.19. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.78 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

