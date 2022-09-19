Arden Trust Co Buys Shares of 31,734 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 31,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIG. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 170,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in American International Group by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 142,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 25,670 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

American International Group Price Performance

American International Group stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,927,520. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.40 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.17.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.40%.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.