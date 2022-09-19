Arden Trust Co Cuts Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EIX. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Edison International by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Edison International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Edison International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EIX. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.44.

Edison International Price Performance

NYSE:EIX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.79. The stock had a trading volume of 14,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,403. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Further Reading

