Arden Trust Co Has $3.65 Million Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. Sempra comprises approximately 0.8% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Sempra were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra by 15.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 16.2% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Sempra by 12.6% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 176.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 9.5% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE SRE traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,902. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The company has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.71.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.11.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

