Arden Trust Co Makes New $2.91 Million Investment in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 162,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,000. Arden Trust Co owned about 0.22% of Alexander & Baldwin at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALEX. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 537.0% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 4,833,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after buying an additional 4,074,267 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,118,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,151,000 after buying an additional 1,097,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 14.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,133,000 after buying an additional 508,580 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 447,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 134,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter valued at about $3,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alexander & Baldwin to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

NYSE ALEX traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.67. 4,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 1.30. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.66. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 2.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 222.23%.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

