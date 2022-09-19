Arden Trust Co Purchases 289 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Arden Trust Co lifted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Exelon by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,171,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,664,000 after buying an additional 1,794,762 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,795,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,694,000 after buying an additional 491,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,727,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,836,000 after buying an additional 861,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

Exelon stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,148,023. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.13. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

