Arden Trust Co Purchases New Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 61,613 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066,523 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,321,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,665,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $1,740,054,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.64. The company had a trading volume of 714,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,447,766. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $21.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $118.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

