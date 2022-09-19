Arden Trust Co Sells 3,016 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.4% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,011,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.61. 77,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,473,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $124.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.56 and a 200 day moving average of $94.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

