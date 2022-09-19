Arden Trust Co Sells 4,212 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of USB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.96. 128,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,382,600. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.59. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

