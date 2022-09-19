Arden Trust Co Sells 697 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Arden Trust Co lowered its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MET. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $824,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,004,000 after purchasing an additional 30,693 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Citigroup began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.74. 91,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,474,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.58. The firm has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $73.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

