Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AANNF. Barclays reduced their target price on Aroundtown from €4.50 ($4.59) to €4.10 ($4.18) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Aroundtown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aroundtown from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Aroundtown from €7.60 ($7.76) to €5.00 ($5.10) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.60.

Aroundtown Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Aroundtown stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

