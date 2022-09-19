ASD Trading 19.9% Higher Over Last Week (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One ASD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $67.75 million and $1.85 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ASD has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005320 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,787.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00060044 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010836 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002389 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005321 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005419 BTC.

BitDAO (BIT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00063048 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX was a non-refundable functional utility token used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX was to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. With the rebranding of BitMax as AscendEX, AscendEX announced BTMX (BitMax Native Token), to be updated as ASD and new smart contracts for BTMX. Telegram (English) | Youtube | Facebook “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

