Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Assertio from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Assertio in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BWS Financial initiated coverage on Assertio in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ASRT opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90. Assertio has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $114.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASRT. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio in the first quarter worth $468,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio in the first quarter worth $402,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Assertio by 2,983.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio in the first quarter worth $540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.
Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.
