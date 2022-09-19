Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Assertio from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Assertio in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BWS Financial initiated coverage on Assertio in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Assertio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASRT opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90. Assertio has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $114.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assertio

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Assertio had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Assertio will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASRT. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio in the first quarter worth $468,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio in the first quarter worth $402,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Assertio by 2,983.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio in the first quarter worth $540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

