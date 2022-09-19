AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Lowered to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have £110 ($132.91) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £125 ($151.04) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a £125 ($151.04) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a £101 ($122.04) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($118.41) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of £108.05 ($130.55).

AZN opened at £101.22 ($122.31) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of £108.38 and a 200 day moving average price of £104.26. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 8,029 ($97.02) and a 1 year high of £115.40 ($139.44). The stock has a market cap of £156.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -172.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 76.40 ($0.92) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is -4.82%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

