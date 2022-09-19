ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Receives $30.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.14.

ATI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on ATI to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded ATI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

In other news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $31,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,929.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $31,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,929.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $412,540. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in ATI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in ATI by 1,460.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 2,264.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $30.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 752.69 and a beta of 1.23. ATI has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average of $26.90.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $959.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.33 million. ATI had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ATI will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

